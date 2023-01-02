SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

