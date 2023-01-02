SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SFL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 756,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,469. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. SFL has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 144,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 204,722 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

