Shearwater Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,374 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

