Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 11.5%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Assertio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,827. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. Assertio had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Assertio

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.