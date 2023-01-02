Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 11.5%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Assertio Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,827. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. Assertio had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.