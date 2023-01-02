Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Rises By 12.3%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 876,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $125.06. 8,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08. Assurant has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

