Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Drops By 13.8%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Autoliv by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.58. 12,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,426. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

