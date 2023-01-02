Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Drops By 22.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 461,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,490. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

