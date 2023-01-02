Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Drops By 24.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 29,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

About Bilibili

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,467. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.