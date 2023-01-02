Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Declines By 22.0%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.0 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 31,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

