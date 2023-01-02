Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Grows By 12.7%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 795,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.97. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,967. The firm has a market cap of $860.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

