Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Grows By 20.2%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KOF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $67.88. 23,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,803. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

