Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases By 15.4%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

CCOI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. 7,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,106. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $74.08.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

