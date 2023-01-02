Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Drops By 23.5%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

