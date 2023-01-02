Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 16.0%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.3 days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $22.34 during trading on Monday. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

