Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Decreases By 13.6%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 980,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $148.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,937. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after buying an additional 325,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.