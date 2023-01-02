Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Expands By 21.3%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,218.0 days.

EERGF traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. Energean has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EERGF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.59) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.95) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

