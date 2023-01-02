Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Drops By 28.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of EGLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 6,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.