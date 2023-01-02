Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Increases By 26.8%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 757,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.07. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

