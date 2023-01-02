Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expands By 11.9%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,793. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $656.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.