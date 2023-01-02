Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Decreases By 26.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

FNY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.