Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Drops By 14.5%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $651.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

