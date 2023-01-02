Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Drops By 17.6%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 35,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.9 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,142. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

