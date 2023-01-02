Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Drops By 19.2%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,895. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.