Short Interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Drops By 17.8%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 435,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of GSUN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,148. Golden Sun Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

