Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Declines By 14.0%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.