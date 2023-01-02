Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Increases By 22.6%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 498,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.49. 4,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,114. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.