Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Decreases By 38.6%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic Price Performance

Hulic stock remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Friday. Hulic has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

