Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expands By 13.9%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEX traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.33. 5,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,128. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.08. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

