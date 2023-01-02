Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Decreases By 25.6%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 289,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,032. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

