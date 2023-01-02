Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Decreases By 28.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.