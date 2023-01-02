Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Declines By 22.7%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 922,579 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,413. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 80.53%. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.