Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Declines By 18.8%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KPRX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.26. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -22.03 EPS for the current year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

