Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Drops By 25.7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,944,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 9,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,138.4 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KUASF shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Stories

