Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Decreases By 13.2%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCSHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.24) to GBX 546 ($6.59) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 589 ($7.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 600 ($7.24) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.86.

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

