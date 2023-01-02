Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Declines By 29.6%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

LAUR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,574. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

