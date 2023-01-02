Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Grows By 27.4%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Monday. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

