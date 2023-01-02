Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Grows By 34.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
