Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Grows By 34.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.