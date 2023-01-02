Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declines By 21.6%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGGNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 397 ($4.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

