Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Drops By 15.9%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.37. 17,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 154,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 66.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 334,997 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidia Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.