Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declines By 29.0%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

NYSE:MMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.06. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,455. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

