Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Grows By 17.0%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McKesson by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in McKesson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK remained flat at $375.12 during trading hours on Monday. 21,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,118. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 12 month low of $237.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day moving average is $357.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

