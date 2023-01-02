Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Drops By 18.3%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MeiraGTx Stock Performance
Shares of MGTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.52. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.37. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 265.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. On average, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
