Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Grows By 24.6%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 100.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 164.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.80.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.