Short Interest in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Expands By 17.5%

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,390. NorthView Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

