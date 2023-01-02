Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Declines By 15.4%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.63. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NOW by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOW by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,289,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

