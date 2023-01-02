Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increases By 28.1%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,212. The company has a market capitalization of $798.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

