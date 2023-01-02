Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Drops By 15.9%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $135.60. 18,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.