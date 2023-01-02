Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Expands By 27.5%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CEE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,170. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Announces Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

