Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declines By 26.9%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

GGT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,769. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

