Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Drops By 21.6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $39.13. 11,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.